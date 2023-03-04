MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Accomplice Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after acquiring an additional 412,179 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in DraftKings by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 362,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 362,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings Trading Up 2.5 %

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 587,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,619 over the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.