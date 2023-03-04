MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 176,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,592,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

