MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,253 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $4,770,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PROG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.47 million. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

