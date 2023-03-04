MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 0.3 %

TravelCenters of America Profile

NASDAQ TA opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $85.06.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.