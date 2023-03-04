MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 708 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cutera by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Cutera Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $641.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.