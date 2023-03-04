MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 347.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE VST opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.99%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

