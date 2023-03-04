MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 117.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 867,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 469,202 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,549,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 375,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

MFA stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.94. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

