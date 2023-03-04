MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MicroVision by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 478,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Price Performance

MicroVision stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.21. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.