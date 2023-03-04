Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $50.62 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

