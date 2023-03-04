Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 67,554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

MEG stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,272 shares of company stock worth $6,798,617. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

