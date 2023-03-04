Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

