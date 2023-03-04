Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Natera were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Natera Stock Up 2.9 %

NTRA stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 121.87%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.