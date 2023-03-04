National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 231.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 53.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

NATI opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.19. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Recommended Stories

