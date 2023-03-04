Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Natuzzi were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Natuzzi by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 1.6 %

About Natuzzi

Shares of NTZ opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

