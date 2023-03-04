Needham & Company LLC Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $20.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASUR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.43.
Asure Software Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.