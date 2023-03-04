Needham & Company LLC Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $20.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASURGet Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASUR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Asure Software by 19.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 15.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

