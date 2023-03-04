New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Stock Performance

New Gold stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $636.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About New Gold

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

