NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -479.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

