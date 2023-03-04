Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,818.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,018.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 342,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 326,577 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,924,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,878.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,763,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,920,000 after buying an additional 15,002,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

