Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 671,052 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 554,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.04. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

