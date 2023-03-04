Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 67.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $85.74 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

