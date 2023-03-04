Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 31,220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31,220 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.