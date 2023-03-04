Oppenheimer Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $28.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.