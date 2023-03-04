Oppenheimer Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

