Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE:OVV opened at $46.09 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

