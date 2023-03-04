Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 4.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

