PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

