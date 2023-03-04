Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509,303 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pinterest by 632.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Pinterest by 92.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 80.1% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Pinterest by 33.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -175.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,253,023 shares of company stock valued at $30,750,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

