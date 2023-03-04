Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

