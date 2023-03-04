Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Precision Drilling by 239.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth $107,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 1.6 %

About Precision Drilling

Shares of PDS stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.19 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

