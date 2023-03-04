Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at $146,664,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,287 shares of company stock worth $4,352,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

