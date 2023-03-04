Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $81,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

