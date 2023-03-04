PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $74,404.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,980.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

