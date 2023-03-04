Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.46. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

