RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $226,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1,610.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $921.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,742 shares of company stock valued at $384,252. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.