Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 93.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 102.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

