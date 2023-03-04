RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,175 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

