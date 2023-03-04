Sanjit Biswas Sells 53,856 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

Samsara Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.