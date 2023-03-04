SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.57 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,502 shares of company stock worth $8,589,453 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

