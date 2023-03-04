Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,865,000 after purchasing an additional 285,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,826,000 after acquiring an additional 147,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sensata Technologies news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

