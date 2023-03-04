Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 940.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 36.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSC. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Harsco Price Performance

HSC stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $665.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.