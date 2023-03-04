Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 275,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after buying an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.8% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

