Shell Asset Management Co. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

