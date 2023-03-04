Shell Asset Management Co. Has $74,000 Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after buying an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 457.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 185,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

KTB opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.