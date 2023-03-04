Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $77,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $116,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $63.20.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

