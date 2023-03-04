Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 720,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,400,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 142,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $998.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

