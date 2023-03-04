Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.0 %

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

