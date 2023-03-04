Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 505,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $1,815,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $1,815,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,138 shares of company stock worth $2,555,534. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $10.13 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $884.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -59.57%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.