Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OM opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.56. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,898.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,898.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,759. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

