Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 1,470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 426,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 399,055 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SII stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $945.06 million, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

