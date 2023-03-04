Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,100 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,060,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $927.45 million, a PE ratio of 126.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

